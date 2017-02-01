MyHeritage Introduces New Discoveries Pages

MyHeritage (the sponsor of this newsletter) has just introduced a new improvement called Discoveries Pages. These pages provide a unified experience for all matches, organizing them into two main pages:

Matches by People

Matches by Source

The new pages allow you to look at all matches that were found for a particular individual in your family tree, or all matches found in a particular collection of historical records or matching family tree. Whatever you choose to use, the new pages combine Smart Matches (matches with trees) and Record Matches (matches with records) into the same unified and consistent interface.

The new Discoveries Pages display the new information that each match provides, and matches are arranged by the value that they add to your family tree, so that those matches that add the most value are listed first. This saves you time and allows you to focus on the most valuable matches. You can easily save all new and improved information to your family tree.

I just started experimenting with the new Discoveries Pages this morning and am still learning how everything operates. However, so far, they look good. To learn more about the Discoveries Pages, you can read a rather detailed description (with screenshots) in the MyHeritage Blog at: https://blog.myheritage.com/2017/02/introducing-the-new-discoveries-pages.