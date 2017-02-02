This is not a genealogy-related article. However, I wrote an article that describes a problem and a solution that I think every person who is contemplating purchasing a laptop should read. I won’t publish the article here but will mention that it is available at https://goo.gl/CvYS4i in case you would like to read it.
The Best Laptop for Traveling Is One You Can Afford to Lose
Dick Eastman · February 2, 2017 · Hardware, Off Topic · 4 Comments
Dick Eastman, author
Dick Eastman has been involved in genealogy for more than 35 years. He has worked in the computer industry for more than 40 years in hardware, software, and managerial positions. By the early 1970s, Dick was already using a mainframe computer to enter his family data on punch cards. He built his first home computer in 1980.
4 Comments
And the best car is one that you can afford to have stolen…
LikeLike
Neither Safari v. 10.0.3 or Firefox 51.0.1 will access this page. Page says “Oops! That page can’t be found.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
I just clicked on the above link and it displayed perfectly in Chrome, Firefox, Safari, and Opera.
LikeLike
Neither will Chrome
LikeLike