RootsTech 2017 Live Streaming Schedule

RootsTech is the largest genealogy event anywhere in the world. It is being held next week, February 8-11, in Salt Lake City, Utah. With more than 20,000 attendees expected and more than 200 breakout sessions covering a wide variety of family history topics, this should be an interesting event! However, if you are unable to attend in person, you still may attend “virtually.” Many, although not all, of the sessions will be broadcast live on the Internet via streaming video. You can stay at home and watch the more popular sessions.

The streaming sessions will be available online at rootstech.org. No registration is required to view the live streams.

There will be three streaming sessions on Wednesday, Feb. 8. The Innovator Summit General Session with CEO of FamilySearch Steve Rockwood and author Liz Wiseman will start at 9 a.m. The “Industry Trends and Outlook” class with Craig Bott and a guest panel will start at 10:15 a.m. The “Innovation: Best Practices and Applications” class with Cydni Tetro will start at 11:30 a.m.

NOTE: All times are Mountain Standard Time. To convert to your local time, go to https://www.timeanddate.com/worldclock/converter-classic.html

Six streaming sessions will be offered on Thursday, Feb. 9. The RootsTech general session with Rockwood and HGTV’s “The Property Brothers,” Jonathan and Drew Scott, will start at 8:30 a.m. The “Getting Started with Genealogy” class with Kelli Bergheimer will start at 11 a.m. The “DNA: The Glue that Holds Families Together” class with Diahan Southard will start at 12:15 p.m. The “DNA Matching on MyHeritage” class with Dana Drutman will start at 1:30 p.m. The “Jewish Genealogy: Where to Look and What’s Available” class with Lara Diamond will start at 3 p.m. and the “Family History is Anything but Boring” class with Crystal Farish and Rhonna Farrer will start at 4:30 p.m.

On Friday, Feb. 10, six streaming session will be offered. The RootsTech general session with Levar Burton of “Reading Rainbow” and “Star Trek: The Next Generation,” along with a guest panel, will begin at 8:30 a.m. The RootsTech Innovator Showdown Finals will be streamed live at 10:30 a.m. The “Mothers, Daughters, Wives: Tracing Female Lines” class with genealogist Judy Russell will start at 12:15 p.m. The “Censational Census Strategies” class with Mary Kircher Roddy will start at 1:30 p.m. The “Big 4: Comparing Ancestry, Findingmypast, FamilySearch and MyHeritage” class with Sunny Morton will start at 3 p.m. and the “Cross the Atlantic and Religious Records” class with Jen Baldwin will start at 4:30 p.m.

Four streaming sessions will be offered on Saturday, Feb. 11. The RootsTech general session with genealogist Cece Moore and “Cake Boss” Buddy Valastro will be streamed live at 8:30 a.m. The “Journaling Principles that Work” class with Steve Reed will start at 11 a.m. The “Don’t Just Be a Searcher, Be a Researcher” class with Crista Cowan will start at 1:30 p.m. and the “Creating Google Alerts for your Genealogy” class with Katherine R. Wilson will start at 3 p.m.

For additional details, including a full schedule of events for RootsTech 2017 at the Salt Palace Convention Center, visit rootstech.org.