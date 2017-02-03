(+) The Best Note-Taking App That You Probably Never Heard Of

The following is a Plus Edition article written by and copyright by Dick Eastman.

I have been a big fan of Evernote for several years. At the moment, I have more than 4,200 notes, audio clips, photographs, web pages, scanned images, and more in my Premium account on Evernote. The program is available for Windows, macOS, Android, iOS (iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch), Windows Mobile, Windows Phone, WebOS, Maemo, BlackBerry (including BlackBerry Playbook), and Google Wave platforms as well as a beta for Symbian S60 5th Edition. There are portable versions of Evernote available for flash drives and U3 drives. Notes can be shared with other Evernote users over the Internet.

The downside of Evernote is that the company added limitations to the free version, called Evernote Basic. It’s now accessible via a maximum of two devices. You can select any two from the above list of computing devices, but the limit is two. The company also raised prices on the premium versions of Evernote.

Microsoft OneNote is another popular note-taking application available for Windows, Macintosh, and Windows Mobile, as well as Android and Apple’s iOS mobile devices. It is a computer program for free-form information gathering and multi-user collaboration, making it a direct competitor with Evernote. It gathers users’ notes (handwritten or typed), drawings, screen clippings, and audio commentaries. Notes can be shared with other OneNote users over the Internet or a network. OneNote is available free of charge.

Apple Notes is a rudimentary note-taking program, but it is ideal for people who use a lot of Apple products. Notes are available on the user’s Macintosh, iPhone, iPad, and iPod Touch. However, Apple Notes is not available on non-Apple products. Apple Notes is available free of charge, but the company does charge for file storage space.

Zoho Notebook is another entirely free note-taking app, but it only has mobile apps, nothing for Windows or Macintosh desktop or laptop computers. The mobile apps do not have as many features as Evernote or OneNote. Desktop apps and a Web app are promised to become available someday, but no expected release date has been announced.

All of these products are computer programs designed for free-form information gathering and multi-user collaboration. They gathers users’ notes (handwritten or typed), drawings, screen clippings, and audio commentaries.

While each of these products has millions of satisfied users, there is one “dark horse” candidate that is a competitor to these yellow sticky note apps that might be better for you.

