Update: A Few Tickets are Still Available for the EOGN Dinner after the RootsTech Conference in Salt Lake City

But the tickets must be purchased by Monday evening, February 6, at 12 midnight Mountain Time.

Are you planning to attend this year’s RootsTech Conference in Salt Lake City? Do you think you will be hungry after the conference closes on Saturday evening? Would you like to have dinner with a large group of genealogists? If so, join us for dinner!

Reservations are required. Only those with advance reservations will be admitted. Payment must be made in advance. The charge is $55 per person and payment may be made with VISA, MasterCard, American Express, Discover Card, or PayPal. I have to call the restaurant and give them an exact final headcount first thing in the morning of February 7 so the restaurant can order enough food and schedule enough staff to handle our group.

Details are available in the earlier announcement at https://goo.gl/jyZURz.