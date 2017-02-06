Orasure Settles Lawsuit with Ancestry.Com over DNA Testing for $12.5 Million

February 6, 2017

Ancestry.com has agreed to pay OraSure Technologies Inc. and its Canadian subsidiary DNA Genotek $12.5 million to settle claims it stole patented DNA testing technology to produce its own saliva-based DNA test.

DNA Genotek sued Ancestry.com in May 2015, alleging the website stole its technology for collecting DNA via saliva samples and improved upon it for its own use in violation of the terms of an agreement between the two companies. The website offers to trace users’ ethnic background using their DNA.

Ancestry.com, according to the lawsuit, purchased DNA Genotek saliva test kits in 2012 and 2013 in order to collect saliva samples from its customers, then filed for its own patent for an improved version of the device in 2013 without DNA Genotek’s consent.

Details may be found in an article by Scott Kraus in The Morning Call web site at https://goo.gl/1KZYg1.

