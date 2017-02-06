Plus Edition Newsletter Has Been Sent

To all Plus Edition subscribers:

The notice of the latest EOGN Plus Edition newsletter was sent to you a few minutes ago. Here are the articles in this week’s Plus Edition newsletter:

(+) Why You Want to Archive All Your Email Messages – Part #1

Book Review: The Spyglass File

MyHeritage Adds United States WWI Draft Registrations, 1917-1918

Facebook Users want to Continue Posting from Beyond the Grave

The Security of Your Mother’s Maiden Name

MacFamilyTree 8.1 – New CloudTree offers Collaboration and Sync

Library of Congress, Digital Public Library of America To Form New Collaboration

Fold3 Commemorates Pearl Harbor 75th Anniversary with Free Access to WWII Records and Stories Honoring Living Survivors

Freedmen Bureau Celebration to be Broadcast Live on the Internet

Maine’s Alien Registry of 1940 is Available Online

Millions of New Parish Records added to the TheGenealogist

Mississippi State University Libraries Digitize Civil War Diaries and Letters

New Records Available to Search this Findmypast Friday

New Royal Irish Constabulary Service Records Available to Search at Findmypast

Providence (Rhode Island) Public Library opens a large Genealogical Collection to the Public

Records of (Some) Irish Soldiers Now Available Online

NGS Family History Writing Contest Nominations Are Now Being Accepted

Los Angeles to Bury 1,430 Unclaimed Deceased Bodies

What Was Your Ancestor’s Property Worth?

pCloud: Better than Dropbox?

The Myths About Chromebooks

Manufacturer Refurbished Asus Chromebook Flip C100PA

Seth Meyers’ Family History

No, Not a Professional Gynecologist!

It is the First Day of the Month: Back Up Your Genealogy Files

Recent Updates to the Calendar of Genealogy Events

(+) The Best Note-Taking App That You Probably Never Heard Of

You are Invited to the EOGN Dinner after the RootsTech Conference in Salt Lake City!

Update: A Few Tickets are Still Available for the EOGN Dinner after the RootsTech Conference in Salt Lake City

MyHeritage Introduces New Discoveries Pages

The Genealogy Library Inside Your Computer: How to Increase Your Personal Genealogy Library without Additional Bookshelves

How to Digitize Old Photos with Your Android or iPhone Smartphone with PhotoScan

Genealogy and Seniors

Will Checks Soon Disappear?

RootsTech 2017 Live Streaming Schedule

Heredis 2017 for Windows and for Macintosh is Now Available

Announcing the Genealogy Business Alliance

Auschwitz Death Camp: Poland Puts Database of Prison Guards Online

New Leadership Team Members at Ancestry Announced

New Records Available To Search This Findmypast Friday

The NYG&B Announces NYG&B Labs

Twile Launches Free Family Infographic

A No-Cost or Low-Cost Replacement for Microsoft PowerPoint

Dropbox Paper Challenges Evernote, Google Keep, Zoho Notebook, OneNote and Other Cloud-Connected Note-Taking Products

School Time Capsule Buried 25 Years Ago is Missing

The History of Groundhog Day

The Best Laptop for Traveling Is One You Can Afford to Lose

It is the First Day of the Month: Back Up Your Genealogy Files

Recent Updates to the Calendar of Genealogy Events

In order to read the Plus Edition newsletter, you will need to know your user name and password. If you have forgotten your user name and password, you can retrieve them at: http://www.eogn.com/amember/member.php

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact Dick Eastman at https://blog.eogn.com/contact-dick-eastman.

To all non-subscribers:

If you would like to read this week’s Plus Edition newsletter, you can sign up for a subscription by looking at the menus to the right and clicking on “Subscribe to or Renew the Plus Edition Newsletter.” Once you subscribe, you will be given immediate access to the Plus Edition web site and will be able to read the latest Plus Edition newsletter, along with the two previous weekly Plus Edition editions.