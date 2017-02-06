Plus Edition Newsletter Has Been Sent

To all Plus Edition subscribers:
(+) The Best Note-Taking App That You Probably Never Heard Of
You are Invited to the EOGN Dinner after the RootsTech Conference in Salt Lake City!
Update: A Few Tickets are Still Available for the EOGN Dinner after the RootsTech Conference in Salt Lake City
MyHeritage Introduces New Discoveries Pages
The Genealogy Library Inside Your Computer: How to Increase Your Personal Genealogy Library without Additional Bookshelves
How to Digitize Old Photos with Your Android or iPhone Smartphone with PhotoScan
Genealogy and Seniors
Will Checks Soon Disappear?
RootsTech 2017 Live Streaming Schedule
Heredis 2017 for Windows and for Macintosh is Now Available
Announcing the Genealogy Business Alliance
Auschwitz Death Camp: Poland Puts Database of Prison Guards Online
New Leadership Team Members at Ancestry Announced
New Records Available To Search This Findmypast Friday
The NYG&B Announces NYG&B Labs
Twile Launches Free Family Infographic
A No-Cost or Low-Cost Replacement for Microsoft PowerPoint
Dropbox Paper Challenges Evernote, Google Keep, Zoho Notebook, OneNote and Other Cloud-Connected Note-Taking Products
School Time Capsule Buried 25 Years Ago is Missing
The History of Groundhog Day
The Best Laptop for Traveling Is One You Can Afford to Lose
It is the First Day of the Month: Back Up Your Genealogy Files
Recent Updates to the Calendar of Genealogy Events
