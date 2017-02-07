On the Road Again, This Time to RootsTech

By the time you read these words, I should be in the air or possibly already arrived in Salt Lake City. I will attend the annual RootsTech conference. I hope to write about the events there daily and perhaps publish a few photographs in this newsletter as well. I will also be hosting a dinner for readers of this newsletter on Saturday evening, February 11.

As usual, I will be traveling with a Chromebook computer along with other gadgets that should keep me in touch with the newsletter. Connectivity should not be a problem but available time is usually the biggest impediment. You probably will see fewer articles posted here than normal in the next few days. However, I do hope to post a few new articles during the conference.

I’ll be back home on February 13.

