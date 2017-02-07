The US Presidency & its Irish Connection

· February 7, 2017 · History · No Comments

John Cunningham, owner of Claddagh Rings, has crated a visual showing the US Presidents who had at least some Irish ancestry. 22 American presidents claim Irish roots which is half of all the 44 presidents up to and including Barack Obama.

You can see the visual at by clicking here.

Depending upon which web browser you use in your computer, you might see it full-sized or it may display as a miniature image. If it is miniature, most web browsers can display it larger by simultaneously pressing CONTROL and the Plus Key several times. Macintosh users will need to press COMMAND and the Plus Key several times.

Leave a Reply

Name and email address are required. Your email address will not be published.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

You may use these HTML tags and attributes:

<a href="" title="" rel=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <pre> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Blog at WordPress.com.

%d bloggers like this: