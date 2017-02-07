Twile is now Completely Free for Everybody

This announcement should please a lot of people! The following was written by the folks at Twile:

Doncaster: 7th February 2017

Family history timeline Twile announces its service is now free for all users.

The UK based company, who will be exhibiting at RootsTech in Salt Lake City this week, have revised their subscription in order to fully embrace their mission of making family history more engaging for the whole family.

The totally free service now allows all Twile users to:

Build their family tree

Share and collaborate with family

Add unlimited milestones and photos

Import trees and memories from FamilySearch

Import and merge multiple GEDCOM files

Paul Brooks, CEO comments “When we started Twile, our vision was for all family members to share and collaborate on their family story. We want family historians to share their research with their family and we want the whole family to get involved – we felt that the paid subscription was getting in the way.”

Twile, winners of last year’s People’s Choice award at RootsTech, have received financial backing from Findmypast and other investors. Paul adds “Although we will no longer be charging customers to use our core product, clearly we still need to make money. We have some ideas for optional add-ons that customers could purchase to enhance their Twile experience, but we don’t plan to charge a subscription fee or to limit usage again.”

Privacy is a key part of Twile’s offering and the company wants to assure customers that their personal data is secure and will never be sold. Paul adds “We are aware of concerns within the industry about the privacy of data, but we will never sell our customer data or jeopardise their privacy in any way.”

About Twile

Twile is a UK-based interactive timeline of everything that’s ever happened in your family. The timeline consists of photos and milestones—such as births, marriages, and deaths—that tell the story of your family from your earliest known ancestor right through to today. Family historians can import their family tree from any online genealogy service and then add more recent events from their own life before inviting family members to explore and contribute.

While the Twile website is aimed primarily at family historians, it is also designed to encourage the rest of the family to add their own content, including the younger generations. Twile was the winner of two innovation awards at RootsTech 2016, including People’s Choice.