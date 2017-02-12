Announcing a New Consistency Checker for Online Family Trees at MyHeritage

What errors are in your genealogy database? Most people have several and are not aware of the errors. A new Consistency Checker for online family trees at MyHeritage scans your family tree and identifies potential mistakes and inconsistencies in your data so that you can quickly make the necessary changes in your tree, improving its overall quality and accuracy.

I ran this on my database and am a bit embarrassed to admit it found two errors.

In addition, the Consistency Checker identified several possible problems, such as people who had children at a rather young, but possible, age or at an advanced, but possible, age. In other words, it displayed a notice that “you might want to double-check this.” Luckily, in my case they were all legitimate facts as many of my French-Canadian ancestors did have children while in their mid-teens. However, it never hurts to double-check your sources.

Besides, I love the graphic used for the Consistency Checker of the man with a monocle. “I’m checking on you.”

More information about the Consistency Checker for online family trees may be found in the MyHeritage blog post at: https://goo.gl/7IWeIk.