Plus Edition Newsletter Has Been Sent

To all Plus Edition subscribers:
The notice of the latest EOGN Plus Edition newsletter was sent to you a few minutes ago. Here are the articles in this week’s Plus Edition newsletter:
A Report from RootsTech2017, with Pictures
MyHeritage Appoints Prominent DNA Expert Dr. Yaniv Erlich as Chief Science Officer
MyHeritage Launches Photo Discoveries™
Announcing a New Consistency Checker for Online Family Trees at MyHeritage
New Free App to Help Visitors in Dublin Trace Their Irish Ancestors
Twile is now Completely Free for Everybody
OldNews USA Wins Top Honors at RootsTech 2017 Innovator Showdown
Findmypast launches Catholic Heritage Archive
New Records Available To Search This Findmypast Friday
TheGenealogist Launches over 282,000 Parish Records, plus 43,000 New War Memorial Records
Ancestry Publishes New Genetic Research on U.S. Population Structures in Nature Communications
Orasure Settles Lawsuit with Ancestry.Com over DNA Testing for $12.5 Million
The US Presidency & its Irish Connection
Recent Updates to the Calendar of Genealogy Events
In order to read the Plus Edition newsletter, you will need to know your user name and password. If you have forgotten your user name and password, you can retrieve them at: http://www.eogn.com/amember/member.php
If you have any questions, please feel free to contact Dick Eastman at https://blog.eogn.com/contact-dick-eastman.
To all non-subscribers:
If you would like to read this week’s Plus Edition newsletter, you can sign up for a subscription by looking at the menus to the right and clicking on “Subscribe to or Renew the Plus Edition Newsletter.” Once you subscribe, you will be given immediate access to the Plus Edition web site and will be able to read the latest Plus Edition newsletter, along with the two previous weekly Plus Edition editions.
Recent Comments