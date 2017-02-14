Early Victorian Photos Featured on new Website

The William Henry Fox Talbot Catalogue Raisonné contains the complete corpus of the works of the Victorian inventor of photography on paper. More than 25,000 known surviving Talbot negatives and prints are now online.

The photographs are mostly from Talbot’s home in Wiltshire home of Lacock Abbey as well as from Oxford, Reading, and York (England) and a few from Paris, all taken from 1839 to 1846. In most cases, these are the only known photographs of that era. It should provide the best available views or life in those areas in the 1840s.

The online collection is available at http://foxtalbot.bodleian.ox.ac.uk/ with a rather long description of the holdings at http://foxtalbot.bodleian.ox.ac.uk/about-the-project-2/. Wikipedia also has an article about the life and works of William Henry Fox Talbot at https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Henry_Fox_Talbot.