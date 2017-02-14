Shoebox Turns Your Phone into a Scanner

Shoebox from Ancestry.com turns your iPhone or Android phone into a mobile photo scanner. You can scan your old paper photos and share them with family and friends. Shoebox’s edge detection and perspective correction technology produces accurate images of your photos quickly and accurately. The face detection feature will automatically find your family members so you can tag them in the photo.

Dates can be manually added to your photos so that the information is recorded for future generations. After you’ve cropped a photo, you will be taken to a “Edit details” page. Use the icons at the bottom to tag family members, date your photo, add a location, and write your own description.

With Shoebox, you can save your photos directly to your Ancestry.com family tree and/or your phone’s camera roll. If you’ve enabled Shoebox in your phone’s privacy settings, each scan will be added to your camera roll. If saved to the camera roll, is is easy to send the image to others or even to yourself by email or text message. In addition, your scans will be added to the media gallery in your account on Ancestry.com (accessible with the same username and password you used for Shoebox).

Recommended ameras include most of today’s medium-priced or higher priced cell phones. Specifically, the app works best with an 8 megapixel or higher camera that takes images at 2448×3264 resolution. Make sure you setup with lots of natural light and no glare for the highest quality scans.

The price tag for all this? FREE.

You can learn more at: http://shoebox.ancestry.com.