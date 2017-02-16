Announcing the Launch of the Journal of Genealogy & Family History

A new, scholarly genealogy journal is about to be published by the Register of Qualified Genealogists, based in the United Kingdom. Here is the announcement:

Launching in April 2017, the new Journal of Genealogy and Family History (JGFH) will address the current need for a high quality, peer reviewed publication, covering broad scholarly research in genealogy and family history in a 21st century online format. The journal will be offered to readers and contributors for free, on an open-access, non-commercial basis, with content available under a Creative Commons Attribution License. The scope of the journal will include any field or academic discipline associated with genealogy or family history research such as heraldry, demography, education and record conservation.

Articles will offer the reader insights into current thinking and practice and provide an outlet for theoretical and speculative ideas within genealogy and family history. Topics will be wide ranging, and include for example:

Family histories which demonstrate new and innovative approaches and analytic techniques;

Locational studies

The use of new technologies

Software applications and databases

The use of DNA analyses to better understand kinship

Ancestry and populations

Micro histories which may focus on personal, local, community and social histories.

Ethical and legal issues surrounding the practice of genealogy

The journal will attract authors from around the world who wish to have their genealogical and family history work published in a credible form and made available to anyone who chooses to read it. All articles submitted for publication will undergo anonymous peer review, which will provide a rigorous and robust process of close scrutiny.

The Editor, Jessica Feinstein, says: “I am very excited to be part of the great team involved in this venture, and look forward to enabling authors in our field to publish academic articles that will advance genealogical research in many areas.”

The editorial board will include prominent individuals from within the field of genealogy and family history as well as associated disciplines. The Journal of Genealogy and Family History is registered at the British Library with ISSN 2399-2964.

The journal was initiated and designed by the Register of Qualified Genealogists and will be published via their website at: http://www.qualifiedgenealogists.org/jgfh.