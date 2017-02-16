Presidential Ancestry

· February 16, 2017 · Genealogy Basics · One Comment

With Presidents’ Day in the U.S. next Monday, this is a good time to look at the ancestry of the U.S. presidents. After all, if your ancestors have been in the U.S. for 100 years or more, there is a strong possibility that your ancestry intersects with at least one of the U.S. presidents. The same can be said for many others of Canadian, British, Scottish, or Irish ancestry, as well as a few from the European continent.

presidents

You can find many sources of information about U.S. presidential genealogy. Probably the most scholarly resource is Gary Boyd Roberts’ book, Royal Descents of 600 Immigrants to the American Colonies or the United States.

The Web is full of information about U.S. presidential ancestry, but with varying degrees of accuracy. Here is a list of some of those pages:

President Genealogy at http://www.archives.com/genealogy/president.html

Genealogy of the U.S. presidents: http://www3.dcs.hull.ac.uk/public/genealogy/presidents/

Presidential Genealogy and Family History: http://www.presidentsusa.net/genealogy.html

Ancestry of George W. Bush: http://www.wargs.com/political/bush.html

Ancestry of George Washington: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ancestry_of_George_Washington

Ancestry of Abraham Lincoln: https://c.mfcreative.com/offer/us/lincoln/Lincoln_familytree.pdf

Descendants of Abraham Lincoln: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lincoln_family

Ancestry of John F. Kennedy: http://www.archives.com/genealogy/president-kennedy.html

Gerald R. Ford Genealogical Information: https://www.fordlibrarymuseum.gov/grf/genealog.asp

Ancestry of Rutherford B. Hayes: http://www.rbhayes.org/hayes/the-ancestry-of-rutherford-birchard-hayes/

Ancestry of Bill Clinton: http://www.wargs.com/political/clinton.html

Ancestry of Barack Obama: http://www.wargs.com/political/obama.html

Ancestry of Donald Trump: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Trump_family

One Comment

OhioGuy February 16, 2017 at 4:41 pm

I find this kind of stuff very interesting. I once saw a list of various celebrities and their relationships to presidents. The most surprising one was that between Abraham Lincoln and Elvis Presley. It was something like fourth cousins, twice removed.

Like

Reply

Leave a Reply

Name and email address are required. Your email address will not be published.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

You may use these HTML tags and attributes:

<a href="" title="" rel=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <pre> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Blog at WordPress.com.

%d bloggers like this: