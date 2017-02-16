With Presidents’ Day in the U.S. next Monday, this is a good time to look at the ancestry of the U.S. presidents. After all, if your ancestors have been in the U.S. for 100 years or more, there is a strong possibility that your ancestry intersects with at least one of the U.S. presidents. The same can be said for many others of Canadian, British, Scottish, or Irish ancestry, as well as a few from the European continent.
You can find many sources of information about U.S. presidential genealogy. Probably the most scholarly resource is Gary Boyd Roberts’ book, Royal Descents of 600 Immigrants to the American Colonies or the United States.
The Web is full of information about U.S. presidential ancestry, but with varying degrees of accuracy. Here is a list of some of those pages:
President Genealogy at http://www.archives.com/genealogy/president.html
Genealogy of the U.S. presidents: http://www3.dcs.hull.ac.uk/public/genealogy/presidents/
Presidential Genealogy and Family History: http://www.presidentsusa.net/genealogy.html
Ancestry of George W. Bush: http://www.wargs.com/political/bush.html
Ancestry of George Washington: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ancestry_of_George_Washington
Ancestry of Abraham Lincoln: https://c.mfcreative.com/offer/us/lincoln/Lincoln_familytree.pdf
Descendants of Abraham Lincoln: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lincoln_family
Ancestry of John F. Kennedy: http://www.archives.com/genealogy/president-kennedy.html
Gerald R. Ford Genealogical Information: https://www.fordlibrarymuseum.gov/grf/genealog.asp
Ancestry of Rutherford B. Hayes: http://www.rbhayes.org/hayes/the-ancestry-of-rutherford-birchard-hayes/
Ancestry of Bill Clinton: http://www.wargs.com/political/clinton.html
Ancestry of Barack Obama: http://www.wargs.com/political/obama.html
Ancestry of Donald Trump: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Trump_family
I find this kind of stuff very interesting. I once saw a list of various celebrities and their relationships to presidents. The most surprising one was that between Abraham Lincoln and Elvis Presley. It was something like fourth cousins, twice removed.
