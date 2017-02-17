Coffers, Cauldrons, Comfrey, and Coifs: Lives of our 17th Century Ancestors – A Half-day Course on 25 February

Why do you need a bum roll? What colour were carrots in the 17th century? What did the Cavaliers use for deodorant? Can you think of 47 uses for urine?

Supplying the answers to the above (well maybe not all 47 uses), this presentation is a light-hearted but informative, insight into the domestic life of our 17th century ancestors and what they ate and drank. The emphasis is on providing the context against which to set the documentary evidence for this period.

Oh yes, the presentation by Janet Few, is being made at the Society of Genealogists’ building in London, England. Sounds like fun!

You can read more at: https://goo.gl/aRaapl.