Family Tree DNA Now Accepts Family Finder Data Transfers from 23andMe© V4 and AncestryDNA™ V2 Files

· February 17, 2017 · DNA · No Comments

In an email message to all of the company’s Project Administrators, Family Tree DNA announced that it is now accepting data transfers of autosomal information from the following:

23andMe© V3
23andMe© V4
AncestryDNA™ V1
AncestryDNA™ V2

After transferring your results, for free, you will receive a list of your autosomal matches from Family Tree DNA’s database and have access to the company’s Family Finder – Matrix. The Matrix feature allows you to select and compare the autosomal DNA relationship between up to ten of your matches at one time.

Family Tree DNA also announced that MyHeritage and Genographic transfers will be supported in the coming weeks.

You can read more in the Family Tree DNA Frequently-Asked Questions at https://www.familytreedna.com/autosomal-transfer.

