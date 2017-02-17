Funding for new Indiana State Archives in Jeopardy

According to an article in the Indiana Genealogical Society Blog:

“Planning for the new Indiana State Archives building in Indianapolis (which the Indiana General Assembly approved $25 million for in spring 2015) has been at a standstill for the last few months. Recently a deal fell through to pay for it by selling the state’s cell-phone towers. Your help is now needed to ensure that it gets fully funded.

“More delays could be catastrophic to what is housed in the current building on East 30th Street. According to the Friends of the Indiana State Archives (FISA), since January 1st there have been 5 leaks in the building – including one in the vault that holds the state’s most important treasures (such as the 1816 constitution). Another of the recent leaks was caused by a bullet hole.

“The environmental conditions in the building continue to deteriorate – a new building is not simply a way to help celebrate the state’s bicentennial, it is a vital piece of infrastructure that will have long-term benefits.”

You can read the full story at: https://goo.gl/yV12Hg.