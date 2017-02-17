New Records Available To Search This Findmypast Friday, February 17, 2017

The following announcement was written by the folks at Findmypast:

Over 6.3 million records are available to search this Findmypast Friday including;

Norfolk Bishop’s Transcripts Baptisms 1685-1941

Norfolk Bishop’s transcripts contain over 647,000 records. Each entry includes an image of the original document and a transcript of the vital details. The amount of information found in the transcript will depend on the age and condition of the original document although most will include your ancestor’s name, baptism year, baptism place and the names of their parent’s. Images may reveal additional information such as your ancestor’s birth date, father’s occupation and the name of the officiating minister.

Norfolk Bishop’s Transcripts Marriages 1685-1941

Norfolk Bishop’s Transcripts Marriages contains Over 157,000 records. Each record includes a transcript that will reveal your ancestor’s birth year, date of marriage, place of marriage and the name of their spouse as well as an image of the original document. Images may reveal further information about your ancestor’s marriage, such as the couple’s occupations, fathers’ names, and the names of any witnesses.

Norfolk Bishop’s Transcripts Burials 1685-1941

Search over 434,000 Bishop’s transcripts of Norfolk burials to discover your ancestor’s final resting place. Transcripts will also reveal when they died and their age at death. Images of original documents may reveal additional information such as the name of the minister who performed the ceremony, your ancestor’s date of death and, occasionally, their cause of death.

Norfolk Electoral Registers 1832-1915

Norfolk Electoral Registers 1832-1915 contains over 4.5 million records. Each entry includes an image of the original register and a transcript of the facts listed. Transcripts will list your ancestor’s name, the place they registered, the district and the year they were registered. Images will provide additional information such as you’re their address and the type of property they owned or rented.

British Royal Navy Allotment Declarations 1795-1852

British Royal Navy Allotment Declarations 1795-1852 contains over 485,000 records held by The National Archives at Kew. Each record includes a transcripts that will reveal your ancestor’s rank, the year of their declaration, their pay book number, their relationship the recipient and any additional remarks. Images may reveal where and when they were married, the names, ages, and baptism dates of their children, the allotted individuals residence, the allotment date and where payable. Prior to 1853, men joined the navy on a short-term basis and service records were not created until after 1853. Allotment Declarations are an excellent way to trace the careers of your earlier naval ancestors.

Victoria Births

Over 104,000 records have been added to our collection of Victoria Births. These civil registration records will reveal your ancestors birth place, birth year, parent’s names and registration number. The entire collection now contains over 1.9 million records spanning the years 1837 t0 1917. During this period, Victoria’s birth certificates – as well as marriage and death certificates – were the most detailed of all Australian colonies’. Ordered copies of original certificates may contain additional information such as the parents’ ages, place of birth, marriage details and the details of any previous children.

British Newspapers

Over 1.6 million articles and 13 brand new titles have been added to our collection of historic British newspapers this month. The new additions cover the North West and South East of England a number of Scottish counties, Nottinghamshire and Bournemouth. The new Scottish titles include the Haddingtonshire Courier, Linlithgowshire Gazette, Ross-shire Journal, Rothesay Chronicle, Kinross-shire Advertiser, Peeblesshire Advertiser and the Scottish Referee.