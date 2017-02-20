MyHeritage’s Party at RootsTech

· February 20, 2017 · Conferences · No Comments

One of the major events at the recent RootsTech was the party on Friday evening hosted by MyHeritage. It was loud. It was raucous. There was music. There was Karaoke. There were games. And more.

I cannot begin to describe the party but you can see lots of pictures in the MyHeritage blog post at: https://goo.gl/HqLPqm

You won’t hear the music and the background buzz in those pictures but you will hear some of it in this video:

Yes, it was a great time. My thanks to MyHeritage for sponsoring the best party of the week! You will notice the video ends with a promise of holding another one at RootsTech2018.

