Plus Edition Newsletter Has Been Sent

(+) How Lithuanian Descendants Can Obtain Dual Citizenship and a Lithuanian Passport
(+) The Differences Between Simple File Storage Services and True Backup Services
MyHeritage’s Party at RootsTech
The EOGN Dinner after RootsTech
RootsTech 2017 Session Videos NOW Available
Book Review: Frozen in Time
Shoebox Turns Your Phone into a Scanner
Who Was Saint Valentine?
TLC Reveals New Celebrity Contributors for Who Do You Think You Are? (US Version)
Coffers, Cauldrons, Comfrey, and Coifs: Lives of our 17th Century Ancestors – A Half-day Course on 25 February
Family Tree DNA Now Accepts Family Finder Data Transfers from 23andMe© V4 and AncestryDNA™ V2 Files
State Historical Society of Iowa to Digitally Preserve more than 12 Million Pages of Newspapers, Some as Old as the 1830s
Funding for new Indiana State Archives in Jeopardy
New Records Available To Search This Findmypast Friday, February 17, 2017
Presidential Ancestry
Announcing the Launch of the Journal of Genealogy & Family History
Howard Margol (1924–2017), R.I.P.
Early Victorian Photos Featured on new Website
The Man who Dresses Up as his Ancestors
Amazon unveils Chime, a Competitor to Skype and GoToMeeting
Recent Updates to the Calendar of Genealogy Events
