RootsTech 2017 Session Videos NOW Available

Videos of select RootsTech sessions are now available for you to enjoy at home, free of charge.
They are organized by day. Start at https://www.rootstech.org and then click on the day that interests you.
The Daily Online Genealogy Newsletter
Dick Eastman · February 20, 2017 · Conferences · No Comments
Videos of select RootsTech sessions are now available for you to enjoy at home, free of charge.
They are organized by day. Start at https://www.rootstech.org and then click on the day that interests you.
Dick Eastman, author
Dick Eastman has been involved in genealogy for more than 35 years. He has worked in the computer industry for more than 40 years in hardware, software, and managerial positions. By the early 1970s, Dick was already using a mainframe computer to enter his family data on punch cards. He built his first home computer in 1980.
Want to receive a once-a-day email message containing links to all the
new articles published here? Click
here to subscribe to the FREE mailing list.
You can unsubscribe at any time within seconds. Details may be found here.
You can subscribe to the Plus Edition here: https://blog.eogn.com/subscribe-to-the-plus-edition.
Click here to subscribe to the Plus Edition newsletter for about 38¢ per week!.
Yes, you may copy and republish MOST of the articles in this newsletter elsewhere, with a few exceptions. See COPYRIGHTS and Other Legal Things for details.
February 26 - March 5 - Genealogy Cruise - San Juan, Puerto Rico; Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas; Phillipsburg, St. Maarten; returning to Ft. Lauderdale
March 30 - April 1 - Reykjavík, Iceland
April 3 - 5 - Copenhagen, Denmark
April 6 - 8 - Who Do You Think You Are? Live! 2017 conference - Birmingham, England
June 2-5 - New Zealand Society of Genealogists conference, Auckland, New Zealand
June 7-10 - Sydney, Australia
Recent Comments