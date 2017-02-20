The EOGN Dinner after RootsTech

img_20170211_210029

My personal highlight of RootsTech every year comes a couple of hours after the conference ends. I normally host a dinner for readers of this newsletter and their guests. This year was no exception. About 50 of us descended on the Radisson hotel’s banquet facilities and had an informal evening of conversation, food, and camaraderie. Some attendees also won door prizes, including books, subscriptions, genealogy software, a discount on a future genealogy cruise, and an iPod Touch.

I thought I would share a few photos taken at the dinner:

img_20170211_205942

img_20170211_205839

And here are the doorprize winners:

img_20170211_210514

