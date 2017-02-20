University of Delaware is Digitizing Thousands of Delaware Newspapers

· February 20, 2017 · Online Sites, Preservation · No Comments

The Delaware project began in 2015 with a mission to digitize 100,000 pages of newspaper previously only available on microfilm. An effort launched in the 1980s preserved many of the newspapers on reels of microfilm that can now be converted to digital form.

Delaware has approximately 30,000 pages available to researchers online with 70,000 more to be added by the end of 2017, Olney-Zide said. All newspapers included are in the public domain and were printed between 1690 and 1922, which means they are no longer copyrighted.

The final versions are available for free to anyone with internet access via the Chronicling America database at http://chroniclingamerica.loc.gov.

You can read more in an article by Jessica Bies in Delaware Online at: https://goo.gl/ms9RHW.

