Death Master File (also known as the Social Security Death Index) — How Did The Congress Get So Far Off Track?

Writing in the RPAC Blog, Fred Moss points out an excellent example of Congress taking a valuable tool and totally messing it up. As a result of legislative ineptitude, a tool previously used to REDUCE identity theft has now been mis-labeled as a frequent CAUSE of identity theft. Genealogists, historians, and average citizens all suffer as a result.

You might want to read Fred’s article in the RPAC Blog at http://www.fgs.org/rpac/2017/02/21/dmf-how-did-the-congress-get-so-far-off-track.

I suggest printing Fred’s article out and mailing it to your elected representatives. (I have read that most legislators don’t read email from constituents as most legislators receive too many email messages to manage. Old-fashioned paper and “snail mail” reportedly works better.)