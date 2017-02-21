Richard Hill is the author of two books on DNA testing. He has now written a shorter introduction that looks like a great introduction to the topic for any adoptee. DNA Testing: Seven Guidelines for Adoptees may be found on the MyHeritage Blog at: https://goo.gl/C5MZPV.
DNA Testing: Seven Guidelines for Adoptees
Dick Eastman · February 21, 2017 · DNA · No Comments
Dick Eastman, author
Dick Eastman has been involved in genealogy for more than 35 years. He has worked in the computer industry for more than 40 years in hardware, software, and managerial positions. By the early 1970s, Dick was already using a mainframe computer to enter his family data on punch cards. He built his first home computer in 1980.
Subscribe to the FREE Standard Edition Newsletter!
Want to receive a once-a-day email message containing links to all the
new articles published here? Click
here to subscribe to the FREE mailing list.
You can unsubscribe at any time within seconds. Details may be found here.
You can subscribe to the Plus Edition here: https://blog.eogn.com/subscribe-to-the-plus-edition.
Read the Plus Edition Newsletter
Click here to subscribe to the Plus Edition newsletter for about 38¢ per week!.
Steal these articles!
Yes, you may copy and republish MOST of the articles in this newsletter elsewhere, with a few exceptions. See COPYRIGHTS and Other Legal Things for details.
Important Links
- Are you new to genealogy? Read this.
- Read the Plus Edition Newsletter
- Subscribe to the Plus Edition Newsletter
- Give the Gift of an EOGN Newsletter Plus Edition Subscription
- Subscribe to the FREE Standard Edition Newsletter
- Renew Your Plus Edition Newsletter
- Search for Past Newsletter Articles
- Comments from Plus Edition Subscribers
- Calendar of Genealogy Events
- Encyclopedia of Genealogy
- RootsBooks.com – Your Online Genealogy Bookstore
- This Newsletter's Chat Room
- Click here to Print, Email, or Save Articles as a PDF file on Your Computer
- You are invited to forward or republish these articles for non-commercial purposes! See COPYRIGHTS and Other Legal Things for details.
- Why You Might Not be Receiving the Plus Edition Email Messages
- How to Change the Address on Your Email Newsletter Subscription
- Follow this newsletter on: Facebook, Google+ and Twitter.
- Dick Eastman's other publication: the Privacy Blog
- Contact Dick Eastman
Recent Posts
- The Big 4: Comparing Ancestry, Findmypast, FamilySearch and MyHeritage
- DNA Testing: Seven Guidelines for Adoptees
- Mylestone lets you Access Your Personal Memories through Alexa
- Families Torn Apart by Slavery Sought Lost Loved Ones in Newly Archived Ads
- University of Delaware is Digitizing Thousands of Delaware Newspapers
- Plus Edition Newsletter Has Been Sent
- MyHeritage’s Party at RootsTech
- The EOGN Dinner after RootsTech
- RootsTech 2017 Session Videos NOW Available
- Recent Updates to the Calendar of Genealogy Events
- Coffers, Cauldrons, Comfrey, and Coifs: Lives of our 17th Century Ancestors – A Half-day Course on 25 February
- New Records Available To Search This Findmypast Friday, February 17, 2017
- Family Tree DNA Now Accepts Family Finder Data Transfers from 23andMe© V4 and AncestryDNA™ V2 Files
- The Man who Dresses Up as his Ancestors
- State Historical Society of Iowa to Digitally Preserve more than 12 Million Pages of Newspapers, Some as Old as the 1830s
- Funding for new Indiana State Archives in Jeopardy
- (+) How Lithuanian Descendants Can Obtain Dual Citizenship and a Lithuanian Passport
- Presidential Ancestry
- Announcing the Launch of the Journal of Genealogy & Family History
- TLC Reveals New Celebrity Contributors for Who Do You Think You Are? (US Version)
Most Popular Articles in Recent Days
- Families Torn Apart by Slavery Sought Lost Loved Ones in Newly Archived Ads
- The EOGN Dinner after RootsTech
- University of Delaware is Digitizing Thousands of Delaware Newspapers
- MyHeritage's Party at RootsTech
- Presidential Ancestry
- RootsTech 2017 Session Videos NOW Available
- Family Tree DNA Now Accepts Family Finder Data Transfers from 23andMe© V4 and AncestryDNA™ V2 Files
- Can You Marry Your Cousin?
- Coffers, Cauldrons, Comfrey, and Coifs: Lives of our 17th Century Ancestors - A Half-day Course on 25 February
- Announcing the Launch of the Journal of Genealogy & Family History
Categories
- Announcements (42)
- Books (129)
- Business News (111)
- CD-ROM (3)
- Cloud Services (38)
- Conferences (212)
- Current Affairs (283)
- DNA (120)
- Education (68)
- Film/Photos (3)
- Food and Drink (6)
- From the Archives (1)
- From the In-box (1)
- Games (1)
- Genealogy Basics (98)
- Hardware (84)
- Help Wanted (12)
- Heraldry (5)
- History (233)
- Humor (6)
- Legal Affairs (104)
- Music (4)
- Off Topic (46)
- Online Sites (704)
- Opinion (5)
- People (123)
- Photography (57)
- Plus Edition Article (49)
- Podcast (6)
- Preservation (102)
- Scams (10)
- Societies (179)
- Software (224)
- Sponsor (2)
- Television (4)
- This Newsletter (72)
- Travel (34)
- Uncategorized (42)
- Video & Television (110)
- Web/Tech (12)
- Webinars & Podcasts (5)
- Weblogs (3)
Search Past Newsletter Articles
Archives
Meet Dick Eastman in Person
February 26 - March 5 - Genealogy Cruise - San Juan, Puerto Rico; Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas; Phillipsburg, St. Maarten; returning to Ft. Lauderdale
March 30 - April 1 - Reykjavík, Iceland
April 3 - 5 - Copenhagen, Denmark
April 6 - 8 - Who Do You Think You Are? Live! 2017 conference - Birmingham, England
June 2-5 - New Zealand Society of Genealogists conference, Auckland, New Zealand
June 7-10 - Sydney, Australia
This Newsletter is Mobile Friendly!
Blog Stats
- 7,052,698 hits
Recent Comments