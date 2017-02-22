How Accurate are DNA Kits used for Testing Ancestry?

· February 22, 2017 · DNA · 3 Comments

dnaMillions of people are purchasing and using home DNA kits to determine their ancestry. The television program Inside Edition enlisted the help of two sets of identical triplets and one set of identical quadruplets to investigate the accuracy of the at-home tests. The ancestry of each group should be absolutely identical since they all came from the same egg.

Test kits from 23andMe, FamilyTree DNA, and AncestryDNA were used.

The results are surprising.

The medical experts were confused and disappointed because of the varied results. Does this indicate that some of our our beliefs about DNA are wrong?

You decide. You can watch the television program’s tests and the results at https://goo.gl/Kz5ODH.

3 Comments

Jimmy M. Sisson February 22, 2017 at 3:23 pm

Well they did not say that the test kits were bogus. 2 sets seemed to have differences, and 2 sets appeared to have identical results.

Like

Reply
B.G. Wiehle February 22, 2017 at 4:03 pm

They said that all the sets were “identical” but fraternal twins etc are more common than the identicals. How could they be sure they were actually supposed to be more similar than other siblings?

Like

Reply
Francese D Wilcox February 22, 2017 at 5:34 pm

it would have been more meaningful if all had done all three of the different companies…then the results would have had more credibility

Like

Reply

Leave a Reply

Name and email address are required. Your email address will not be published.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

You may use these HTML tags and attributes:

<a href="" title="" rel=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <pre> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Blog at WordPress.com.

%d bloggers like this: