Iowa is Issuing new Birth Certificates

The Iowa Department of Public Health says parents whose children were born between May 1993 and October 2009 should exchange their child’s birth certificate for a new one. Children born between those dates were issued a wallet-sized certificate. The cards do not have enough information to be used as identification. The wallet-sized certificates, in some cases, lack information that federal or state agencies need for you to prove your identity

More than 630,000 birth certificates in Iowa need to be exchanged.

Details may be found on the KCCI website at: https://goo.gl/eQL2WW.