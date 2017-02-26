On the Road Again

Actually, this trip is both by road and by sea.

By the time you read these words, I should be either en route to or on board the Celebrity Silhouette, along with a group of other genealogists, participating in the 3rd annual genealogy cruise to the sunny Eastern Caribbean for a week of great fun and learning while on board. The cruise is sponsored by Gary and Diana Smith. You can learn more about this year’s cruise at: http://www.cecruisegroups.com/genealogy-cruise-2017.html.

As usual, I will be traveling with a Chromebook computer along with other gadgets that should keep me in touch with the newsletter. However, I do know from past experiences that connectivity is usually a problem while on board cruise ships. Internet connections are slow or non-existent or expensive. Usually, they are all three of those things!

Despite the obstacles, I do hope to post a few new articles during the cruise.

Thank you for your patience.