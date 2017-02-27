How To Watch Who Do You Think You Are Online Without Cable

February 27, 2017

In the United States, the new season of Who Do You Think You Are? starts next Sunday evening. March 5, at 10:00 p.m. Eastern Time on truTV. Unfortunately, that is a cable-only channel and not everyone has cable. In fact, many cable systems, including mine, do not carry truTV. If you do not have cable with truTV, however, there are other options.

You can watch Who Do You Think You Are? on the Internet if you have DIRECTV NOW, even with a DIRECTV NOW free trial. You also can watch it on the Internet with PlayStation Vue.

Details are available in an article by Ashtyn Evans on The Streaming Observer web site at: http://bit.ly/2mytl5d.

