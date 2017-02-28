CLARIFICATION: How To Watch Who Do You Think You Are Online Without Cable

The article entitled How To Watch Who Do You Think You Are Online Without Cable (at http://bit.ly/2mAne0j) refers to watching Who Do You Think You Are? on streaming video over the Internet, not to watching it on cable or satellite television.

truTV is the Internet television division of Turner Entertainment Networks, Inc., a Time-Warner company. All references to truTV in the How To Watch Who Do You Think You Are Online Without Cable article refer ONLY to watching television programming over Internet streaming video, not to watching it on cable or satellite television. truTV typically is available via Roku boxes, Amazon Fire TV Stick, and similar “set-top boxes” as well as on Windows and Macintosh computers and on iPad, Android, and similar tablet computers.

Who Do You Think You Are? is also being broadcast on the TLC network, which is available on most cable and satellite television services.

Again, as the article title of How To Watch Who Do You Think You Are Online Without Cable at http://bit.ly/2mAne0j refers ONLY to watching Who Do You Think You Are? on the Internet. For satellite or cable TV, look at TLC.

I have re-worded the original article in hopes of clarifying the differences.