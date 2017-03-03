Courtney Cox to be Featured in the Season Opener of “Who Do You Think You Are?” (US Version)

On Sunday’s season seven premiere of Who Do You Think You Are?, Friends star Courtney Cox goes back to Europe to trace her maternal line, but what she learns is far more intriguing than she could have expected.

Cox will visit the same castle her 18 times great-grandfather lived in the Middle Ages and she inquires about a letter she had been told he had sent to the king saying his father had died.

You can watch the program on TLC television (on cable and satellite services) or, on the Internet, on truTV or on DIRECTV NOW or on PlayStation Vue.

