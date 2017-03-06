Dropbox Transforms Teamwork with New Products and Business Plans

Dropbox, with more than 500 million registered users, seems to be very popular amongst genealogists and for good reasons. It provides safe and secure storage of important files to guard against hard drive crashes, fires, floods, and other disasters that can destroy thousands of hours of a genealogists’s research within in a second or two. Dropbox also offers (optional) capabilities to share information with others.

Today, Dropbox announced a number of new services. Admittedly, most of the new offerings are aimed at teams, such as corporations or non-profits where many people work together on a common goal. Most of today’s announcements will not appeal to individual genealogists. However, one or two of the announcements may be of interest to a present Dropbox user. Also, perhaps all of today’s announcement will be of interest to anyone working in a group effort with other relatives or even a family association to research common ancestors. Anyone who is involved in co-authoring a future magazine or journal article also may be interested.

The new announcements include:

Smart Sync is a Dropbox feature that makes all the content in a user’s Dropbox account seamlessly accessible from their desktop file system — and the content takes up virtually no local disk space until it’s needed.

NOTE: Admittedly, this is not a brand-new idea. Other companies have offered file storage space that does not require space on the users’ hard drives for several years. However, this is new to Dropbox.

Dropbox Paper users will now also be able to add due dates and assign owners to tasks, providing teams with even greater project management capabilities within Paper. The company also provided an early preview of projects, a shared space in Paper where teams can organize content, which will be rolling out to select teams starting today.

The full announcement may be found at: http://bit.ly/2meOraC.

Dropbox may be found at: http://dropbox.com.