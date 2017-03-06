Genealogy and History Reportedly Will Suffer if the New Jersey State Archives Moves

In an article in the NJ.com web site, Daniel Klein of the Jersey Journal warns tha a relocation of the New Jersey State Archives could be detrimental for everyone. He writes:

“Some disturbing news for researchers working on the New Jersey genealogy came to light this week. The State of New Jersey has proposed a plan which will affect the New Jersey State Archives office in Trenton and move some operations to an alternate location due to a five-year renovation to the New Jersey State House. The current Archives building, which also houses the New Jersey Historical Commission and the State Council on the Arts, will be used to house the Governor’s office as renovations take place.

“This is completely unacceptable. Although many of the microfilmed records will be made available during the closure, the state’s paper collections – documents and manuscripts that are unique and unavailable anywhere else – may be off limits to researchers for five years. This is much too long for New Jersey residents and researchers to be without their history. The Genealogical Society of New Jersey’s open letter explains:”

You can read the full article, including the Genealogical Society of New Jersey’s open letter, at: http://bit.ly/2mYmQbk.

