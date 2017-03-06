Plus Edition Newsletter Has Been Sent

To all Plus Edition subscribers:
Book Review: Unofficial Ancestry.com Workbook
Iceland’s Entire Family Tree is Online
Sleuth Along Interstate Highways for Your Ancestors
Converting a Society Newsletter from Print to Digital
How To Watch Who Do You Think You Are Online Without Cable
Courtney Cox to be Featured in the Season Opener of “Who Do You Think You Are?” (US Version)
Genealogy and History Reportedly Will Suffer if the New Jersey State Archives Moves
New Records Available To Search This Findmypast Friday
Stagecoach Mary: the Black Cowgirl
When High-Class Ladies Wore Masks That Made It Impossible to Speak
It is the First Day of the Month: Back Up Your Genealogy Files
Recent Updates to the Calendar of Genealogy Events
