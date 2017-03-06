What to do with Your Genealogy Collection When You Downsize or Die

Many of us have collected all sorts of genealogy information. Not only do we have our personal data, most of us also have collected books, magazines, photographs, and more. Someday, somebody will have to dispose of all that material. Perhaps your heirs will make that decision soon after you die. If it was me, I would prefer to make those decisions myself long before my demise.

Another reason for planning to get rid of materials is a word that I fear. This word sends shivers up and down my spine:

DOWNSIZING

Again, I prefer to make decisions about downsizing while I am still able to do so. I don’t want to wait until someone else makes the decision for me.

What to do with all that material? One possibility is to donate it to FamilySearch. Yes, the Family History Library accepts donations.

In reality, you cannot simply bundle everything into boxes and send them to Salt Lake City. In short, FamilySearch is only interested in unique material that is not yet available within their extensive collections. If FamilySearch already has 36 copies of a certain genealogy book, they don’t have much need for a 37th copy.

According to FamilySearch’s Gifts, Donations, and Loans guide at http://bit.ly/2mf8RAs:

FamilySearch looks for genealogical records and family histories so we can preserve and share them on FamilySearch.org.

FamilySearch will accept only materials that:

Are readable, very well organized, and accessible to help researchers identify individuals and relationships by name, date, and place.

Add new information to FamilySearch’s collection (duplicate materials are not accepted).

Do not violate current privacy and copyright laws.

FamilySearch does not organize collections. Submit GEDCOM files or place photographs and stories (memories) in Family Tree or the Memories section of FamilySearch.org.

FamilySearch does not enter or add information from Pedigree or Family Group charts on Family Tree.

The same guidelines also state:

“Written works, such as family histories, should be in a clear, readable format. They should include a title, the author’s name, and the publication date.”

The same guidelines also state:

“Contact FamilySearch before submitting a donation, as the materials must meet established criteria or they may be returned to the donor.”

For complete donations guidelines, read Gifts, Donations, and Loans at http://bit.ly/2mf8RAs.

Your local genealogy society, historical society, or library also may be interested in accepting your genealogy information, books, and other material. However, most societies also are only interested in materials that “Are readable, very well organized, and accessible to help researchers identify individuals and relationships by name, date, and place.”

Contact your local genealogy society, historical society, or library for further information about acceptable donations.