Book Reviews: David Dobson’s Books

The following book review was written by Bobbi King:

DAVID DOBSON continues his work compiling names into published lists which are absolutely indispensable to our genealogy work. Featured here are some of Dobson’s more recent publications.

The People of Belfast 1600-1799 .

Genealogical Publishing Co. 2016. 155 pages.

Belfast, Ireland, grew from small village to important city after receiving a Royal Charter in 1613. The population stood at about two thousand residents. This volume contains lists of about two thousand names of Belfast residents transcribed from forty-five primary sources in Ireland, Scotland, England, and elsewhere, which are listed in the back of the book. A short introduction describes the history of Belfast.

The People of the Scottish Burghs.

Genealogical Publishing Co.

This set comprises a series of eleven Genealogical Source Books. Two recent examples are:

The People of Aberdeen 1600-1799.

2015. 78 pages.

Aberdeen came out of two burghs: Old Aberdeen, the original settlement, and New Aberdeen, about one mile south of the Old. The two merged in 1898. The city was a major fishing and whaling port. This volume contains approximately eleven hundred names derived from eleven sources, cited in the back of the book. This should be used in conjunction with McDonnell’s Roll of Apprentices, Burgh of Aberdeen, 1622-1796 and Register of Testaments, Aberdeen, 1715-1800. A short introduction describes the history of Aberdeen.

The People of Dumfries 1600-1799.

2015. 126 pages.

Dumfries was established as a Royal Burgh in 1186. Located in southwest Scotland, it did and still dominates the trade in the area known as Dumfries and Galloway. This volume lists many of the inhabitants, names derived from primary sources listed on separate pages. There are approximately eighteen hundred names and thirty-three references. A short introduction describes the history of Dumphries.

Scottish Highlanders on the Eve of the Great Migration 1725-1775.

The People of Highland Perthshire, Volume 2.

Genealogical Publishing Co. 2015. 115 pages.

Emigration from Scotland to the New England colonies, paltry in the seventeenth century, turned sizeable in the eighteenth century. The Highlanders in Scotland abandoned their homes as traditional social and economic customs disappeared, and their numbers led the exodus from homeland to new lands. This second volume of the Perthshire Highlanders is based on primary sources in archives and libraries in Perth, Edinburgh, and London. From twenty-nine references, there are approximately two thousand names in the book. A short introduction describes the Highlander migration.

Irish Emigrants in North America, Part Eight.

Genealogical Publishing Co. 2014. 106 pages.

The year 1718 saw the beginnings of the movement of emigrants leaving Ireland for New England, heralding the extensive settlement of the Scotch-Irish in the early colonies. This book chronicles individuals who left Ireland from roughly 1670 to1830, approximately thirteen hundred names from archival sources in Canada, England, Ireland, Scotland, the Netherlands, and the United States. An introduction offers a brief history of Irish emigration.

David Dobson’s books are available from the publisher, Genealogical Publishing Co., at: http://bit.ly/2ncfPUb and from Amazon at: http://amzn.to/2m0mAsl.