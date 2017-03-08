Introducing the Archives World Map

The Archives World Map is a new, collaborative project to map every archival institution in our planet. The project is in its infancy with 201 archives listed so far in the United States, 76 in Canada, 54 in Spain, 50 in Great Britain, and smaller numbers in several other countries. If you and other genealogists contribute more information, those numbers could grow into the thousands.

Archives World Map is a project started by Ricardo Sodré Andrade. Anyone can collaborate by using a link on the web site to add information about any archival institutions. The project maintainer will check the data and will publish as fast as possible. The database is free to use.

The Archives World Map has ongoing expenses of about 150 € ($194 US dollars) a month to remain online and will be funded by the maintainer. If you want to collaborate financially, you can sign a monthly donation offer on the project’s web site.

You also can help translate the website and software into your language.

You can learn more about the Archives World Map at https://map.arquivista.net.

My thanks to newsletter reader Kenneth A. Cutler for telling me about the Archives World Map.