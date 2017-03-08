New Historic Records On FamilySearch: Week of March 6, 2017

The following announcement was written by FamilySearch:

Summary

This week’s update brings good news for everyone with French heritage. Over half a million France 1876 census records have been added to FamilySearch’s database. Search new free records from British Columbia, The United Kingdom, France, Ghana, The Netherlands, Spain, Maine and Texas, and more at FamilySearch by clicking on the links in the interactive table below.

Collection

Indexed
Records

Digital
Images

Comments

British Columbia, Victoria Times Birth, Marriage and Death
Notices, 1901-1939

54,330

0

Added indexed
records to an existing collection

England, Derbyshire, Church of England Parish Registers, 1537-1918

7,536

0

Added indexed
records to an existing collection

France, Saone-et-Loire, Census, 1876

594,235

13,310

Added images
to an existing collection

Ghana, Accra, Marriages, 1863-2003

0

10,644

Added indexed
records to an existing collection

Netherlands, Archival Indexes, Miscellaneous Records

185,088

0

Added indexed
records to an existing collection

BillionGraves Index

161,343

161,343

Added indexed
records to an existing collection

Spain, Soldier Personal Service Files, 1835-1940

5,090

0

Added indexed
records to an existing collection

United Kingdom, Royal Hospital Chelsea: Discharge Documents of Pensioners 1760-1887 (WO 122)

1,710

2,218

Added indexed
records to an existing collection

United States, YMCA World War I Service Cards, 1917-1919

27,352

0

Added indexed
records to an existing collection

Maine, United States Naturalization Records, 1918-1991

0

29,001

Added images
to an existing collection

Texas, Matagorda County, School Census Records, 1923-1945

0

7,316

New indexed
records and images collection
Searchable historic records are made available on FamilySearch.org through the help of thousands of volunteers from around the world. These volunteers transcribe (index) information from digital copies of handwritten records to make them easily searchable online. More volunteers are needed (particularly those who can read foreign languages) to keep pace with the large number of digital images being published online at FamilySearch.org. Learn more about volunteering to help provide free access to the world’s historic genealogical records online at FamilySearch.org/indexing.
About FamilySearch.org

FamilySearch is the largest genealogy organization in the world. FamilySearch is a nonprofit, volunteer-driven organization sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Millions of people use FamilySearch records, resources, and services to learn more about their family history. To help in this great pursuit, FamilySearch and its predecessors have been actively gathering, preserving, and sharing genealogical records worldwide for over 100 years. Patrons may access FamilySearch services and resources for free at FamilySearch.org or through more than 4,921 family history centers in 129 countries, including the main Family History Library in Salt Lake City, Utah.

