New Historic Records On FamilySearch: Week of March 6, 2017

The following announcement was written by FamilySearch:
This week’s update brings good news for everyone with French heritage. Over half a million France 1876 census records have been added to FamilySearch’s database. Search new free records from British Columbia, The United Kingdom, France, Ghana, The Netherlands, Spain, Maine and Texas, and more at FamilySearch by clicking on the links in the interactive table below.
|
Collection
|
Indexed
|
Digital
|
Comments
|
British Columbia, Victoria Times Birth, Marriage and Death
|
54,330
|
0
|
Added indexed
|
England, Derbyshire, Church of England Parish Registers, 1537-1918
|
7,536
|
0
|
Added indexed
|
594,235
|
13,310
|
Added images
|
0
|
10,644
|
Added indexed
|
185,088
|
0
|
Added indexed
|
161,343
|
161,343
|
Added indexed
|
5,090
|
0
|
Added indexed
|
United Kingdom, Royal Hospital Chelsea: Discharge Documents of Pensioners 1760-1887 (WO 122)
|
1,710
|
2,218
|
Added indexed
|
27,352
|
0
|
Added indexed
|
0
|
29,001
|
Added images
|
0
|
7,316
|
New indexed
FamilySearch is the largest genealogy organization in the world. FamilySearch is a nonprofit, volunteer-driven organization sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
