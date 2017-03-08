The National Archives (of Great Britain and Wales) Fees are Changing

On 1 April 2017, the fees charged by The National Archives at Kew, Richmond, Surrey, for research, paper and digital copies of records, and some other services, will change.

The National Archives is allowed to charge for the statutory services provided under the Public Records Act (1958). However, the agency is not permitted to make a profit on these services but is expected to recover actual costs.

A summary of the new pricing structure, in effect from 1 April 2017, is available at: http://www.nationalarchives.gov.uk/documents/summary-of-costs-april-2017.pdf.

For reference purposes, the older summary of prices that has been in effect for a year is also available at: http://www.nationalarchives.gov.uk/documents/summary-of-costs-feb-2016.pdf.

