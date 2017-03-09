Actress Julie Bowen on Who Do You Think You Are? Sunday on TLC

On this Sunday’s episode of Who Do You Think You Are? at 10/9c on TLC, actress Julie Bowen uncovers fascinating stories of her ancestors on both sides of her family, including her 3x paternal great-grandfather, Francis Julius LeMoyne. Julie learns that Francis was a highly sought after speaker and a radical abolitionist who risked his life and the lives of his family to help free fugitive slaves. Julie notices the parallels between the work of her ancestor with what’s going on in today’s world.


You can catch a sneak peek of the episode here:
https://www.tlc.com/tv-shows/who-do-you-think-you-are/videos/first-look-at-julie-bowen

