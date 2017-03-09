Danish National Archives Observes the Centennial of the Transfer of the Danish West Indies (U.S. Virgin Islands)

The Danish National Archives has created a new Web site in commemoration of the March 31, 2017, Centennial observance of Transfer Day, the day on which the Danish West Indies were transferred to the United States of America as the Territory of the Virgin Islands of the United States. The site is available at: https://www.virgin-islands-history.org/en/

Quoting from the announcement:

“All researchers everywhere now have free, online access to over 5 million scanned images (over 8.5 million pages) of original documents, maps and drawings from the records of the Danish West Indies held by the Danish National Archives.

Click on “Search the Records” at https://www.virgin-islands-history.org/en/ and a search screen will display.

Scroll down on the landing page to make use of the excellent search tips and guides provided before entering your search terms.

“The Territorial Archives within the Division of Libraries, Archives and Museums of the Department of Planning and Natural Resources of the Government of the Virgin Islands of the United States expresses its sincere thanks and gratitude to the Danish National Archives, the Danish Ministry of Culture, and A.P. Møller and Chastine Mc-Kinney Møller Foundation for General Purposes for supporting and carrying out this important digitization project to restore to the people of the Virgin Islands their Danish West Indian history and cultural heritage.”