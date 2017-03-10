Naturalization Index CrowdSourcing Project on the SeekingMichigan.org Web Site

This sounds like a great new project: “The Archives of Michigan is pleased to announce the launch of a digitization and indexing project to make naturalization records from nearly 70 Michigan counties freely available online. In a partnership with FamilySearch, and with the support of the Michigan Genealogical Council, the Archives of Michigan is asking you to help transcribe key genealogical information from the records. Once completed, the collection – including both the images and index – will be freely available only at Seeking Michigan.”

The project uses FamilySearch’s indexing software which is probably the best available software for the job.

You can learn more about this new project from the SeekingMichigan.org web site at: http://seekingmichigan.org/naturalization.

My thanks to newsletter reader Kim Wickman for telling me about this project.