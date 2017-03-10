New Records Available To Search This Findmypast Friday

The following announcement was written by the folks at Findmypast:

Over 1.4 million new records and 2.5 million newspaper articles are available to search this Findmypast Friday, including;

Victoria Wills & Probate

Victoria Wills & Probate is a vast index containing over 1.3 million records. It lists the names of deceased persons whose estates passed probate through the Supreme Court of Victoria in Melbourne between 1841 and 1989. Wills and probate records are invaluable in family research. Such documentation can provide details of next of kin, property owned, and significant dates. Each record includes a transcript and a number also include images of original Probate documents. Transcripts will reveal your ancestor’s death date, occupation, residence, the date of the grant, the nature of the grant and to whom it was committed. They also include the file number and a link to order a copy of the original from Public Record Office Victoria.

Images may provide the last will and testament of your ancestor and an inventory of your ancestor’s estate (which may include an itemised list of assets and liabilities). These would provide not only insight into your ancestor’s economic standing, but also into your ancestor’s relationships with other family members, friends, and institutions. If you have a family heirloom, inventories can provide details of its acquisition and worth.

Victoria Divorce Cause Books 1861-1938

Victoria Divorce Cause Books 1861-1938 contains over 39,000 records that will allow you to find out if and when your ancestor submitted a petition for divorce at the Prothonotary’s Office of the Supreme Court in Melbourne.

The divorce cause books include a petitioner’s name and a respondent’s name, as well as the case file number. The original records are handwritten, and each result will include a transcript and an image of the original.

Derbyshire, Chesterfield union workhouse death index 1838-1904

Search over 3,000 records to see if your ancestor died in the Chesterfield Union Workhouse. 1837, Chesterfield became an official poor law union covering 34 parishes and immediately plans were made to build a larger workhouse. Within a month, a new site was purchased, and in 1839, the four-storey Chesterfield Union Workhouse opened.

Each record includes a transcript that will reveal your ancestor’s birth year, death date and chargeable parish. A number also include additional comments, usually a reference to where the person was buried such as buried Stonegravels Church or Chesterfield cemetery.

New South Wales, Tea Gardens cemetery inscriptions 1898-2008

Was your ancestor was buried in the Tea Gardens cemetery in New South Wales between the years 1898 to 2014? Find out when they died, the location of their burial plot and uncover details of their memorial inscription. Inscriptions may include additional years, dates, and family names.

New South Wales, Stroud Baptismal Register 1892-1925

Search over 200 extracts from the Stroud baptismal register to uncover details of baptisms performed in Karuah, Sawyers Point, Limeburner’s Creek, Carrington, Tahlee, and Swan Bay/Mulwee, including the names, occupations and residence of the parents.

Each record includes a transcript of the original source material that will reveal your ancestors birth date, baptism date, the name of the officiation minister, the names of both parents, their occupations and residence.

British Army, Plovdiv Military Cemetery Burials

British Army, Plovdiv Military Cemetery Burials is a small set of just over 55 records that list the names of the servicemen who either died as prisoners of war or were killed while serving with the British armed forces.

These records allow you to view images of the memorial stones of British servicemen buried in Bulgaria’s Plovdiv Military Cemetery and reveal your ancestor’s date of death, service number, rank, regiment and grave plot.

Australian Capital Territory Marriages

Over 400 records have been added to our collection of Australian Capital Territory Marriages. The Australian Capital Territory (or ACT) is a self-governing territory in southeast Australia that includes Canberra, Australia’s capital city.

Each record includes a transcript of the original source material that will reveal your ancestor’s marriage date and the name of their spouse. Transcripts will also include the registration number, information that can be used to order a copy of the original certificate from the Office of Regulatory Services.

British Newspapers

Over 2.5 million articles and 13 brand new titles are have been added to our collection of historic newspapers this month. This month’s new titles include;