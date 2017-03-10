If you are drowning in paper, having a difficult time managing all the documents you have amassed in your genealogy research, you might want to look at PaperPort Professional 14. It is useful for genealogy work as well as for dozens of other uses as well. I have written in the past about document management with Evernote and with OneNote. However, Nuance PaperPort Professional 14 could be described as the “industrial strength replacement” for either Evernote or OneNote. Even better, the price of PaperPort Professional 14 recently dropped from $200 to $59.99. Amazon has an even lower price: $44.99.

PaperPort provides a single way to scan paper, create PDF files, and access, view, edit, and convert your files on your PC. (It is only available for Microsoft Windows; there is no Macintosh version.)

PaperPort has long had the distinction of being a leading product for document management. It allows the user to sort, file, and organize even tens of thousands of documents and to retrieve any of them within seconds. The latest version 14 has now added some capabilities to smoothly work with the cloud, allowing the user to quickly retrieve or even to share document with users of Windows personal computers, netbooks, tablets, and smart phones.

PaperPort Professional 14 will turn any application file into 100% industry-standard PDF file or merge multiple files and formats into a single PDF file. It then safeguards confidential information. Your documents can be viewed by anyone you give explicit permission to view them but no one else can view any of your documents. Access is provided on a document-by-document basis: you can give any other person permission to view one, a few, or even all of your files. As the PaperPort Professional 14 user, you remain in control of who can or cannot view your documents.

The program will create digital images of documents either in the proprietary MAX format or in the industry-standard PDF format. MAX files and only be viewed, not edited. However, PDF files may be edited in many different ways, almost the same as you would edit a document in a word processor. You can also merge multiple PDF files together to make multiple-page documents, even an entire book.

The new feature of “documents in the cloud” is called PaperPort Anywhere. You can set any folder or folders on your PaperPort 14 desktop to sync with PaperPort Anywhere, and the folders will remain synched until and unless you unlink them. Synching the folders basically gives you a mirror site in the cloud.

The PaperPort Anywhere feature is also where you give permission to others to view your documents. You, or anyone else you let access site, can get to the files from any device with a browser as well as from Android and iOS devices. Any changes you make on either your own system or in the cloud—including deleting files or folders, adding them, or editing files to update them—will automatically show up at the other location.

PaperPort Professional 14 also includes built-in Evernote integration. Any document can be saved in PaperPort or in Evernote or in both. Nuance also includes the free Starter Edition of its Cloud Connector program, as a separate, standalone application. The program can connect PaperPort to an assortment of online services, including Google Docs, Box.net, Windows SkyDrive, and about 25 more.

The program requires Microsoft Windows® XP 32-bit or Windows Vista™ 32 or 64-bit or Windows 7. Again, there is no Macintosh version. PaperPort Professional 14 also includes a 30 day money back guarantee.

The new, low price of $59.99 is being advertised as a “tax time special.” I have no idea if it is a limited time promotion or if the price reduction will be permanent.

You can learn more or even purchase PaperPort Professional 14 online at http://shop.nuance.com/store/nuanceus/custom/pbpage.PaperPort-Pro or you can also purchase if for $44.99 from Amazon at: http://amzn.to/2lMkK1S.