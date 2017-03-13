Plus Edition Newsletter Has Been Sent

To all Plus Edition subscribers:

(+) Pedigree Collapse

Book Reviews: David Dobson’s Books

Winter Genealogy Cruise is a Success

Announcing the Unlock the Past Holy Land Tour and Genealogy Conference

What to do with Your Genealogy Collection When You Downsize or Die

Selecting an Online File Backup Service

Spring Forward into Daylight Saving Time

A Card Index on Jewish Holocaust Victims is now Online

Danish National Archives Observes the Centennial of the Transfer of the Danish West Indies (U.S. Virgin Islands)

Introducing the Archives World Map

TheGenealogist releases Quarter Session Records and Middlesex Colour Tithe Maps

New Historic Records On FamilySearch: Week of March 6, 2017

New Records Available To Search This Findmypast Friday

It’s a Grave Misunderstanding

Naturalization Index CrowdSourcing Project on the SeekingMichigan.org Web Site

The National Archives (of England and Wales) Fees are Changing

Actress Julie Bowen on Who Do You Think You Are? Sunday on TLC

Immigration and National Security in George Washington’s Day

PaperPort Professional 14

Why You Might Want to Use a Secure, Virtual Credit Card from Privacy.com

Dropbox Transforms Teamwork with New Products and Business Plans

LiteBook – the Impressive $249 to $269 Linux Laptop

Recent Updates to the Calendar of Genealogy Events

(+) Why You Want to Archive All Your Email Messages – Part #1

Book Review: The Spyglass File

MyHeritage Adds United States WWI Draft Registrations, 1917-1918

Facebook Users want to Continue Posting from Beyond the Grave

The Security of Your Mother’s Maiden Name

MacFamilyTree 8.1 – New CloudTree offers Collaboration and Sync

Library of Congress, Digital Public Library of America To Form New Collaboration

Fold3 Commemorates Pearl Harbor 75th Anniversary with Free Access to WWII Records and Stories Honoring Living Survivors

Freedmen Bureau Celebration to be Broadcast Live on the Internet

Maine’s Alien Registry of 1940 is Available Online

Millions of New Parish Records added to the TheGenealogist

Mississippi State University Libraries Digitize Civil War Diaries and Letters

New Records Available to Search this Findmypast Friday

New Royal Irish Constabulary Service Records Available to Search at Findmypast

Providence (Rhode Island) Public Library opens a large Genealogical Collection to the Public

Records of (Some) Irish Soldiers Now Available Online

NGS Family History Writing Contest Nominations Are Now Being Accepted

Los Angeles to Bury 1,430 Unclaimed Deceased Bodies

What Was Your Ancestor’s Property Worth?

pCloud: Better than Dropbox?

The Myths About Chromebooks

Manufacturer Refurbished Asus Chromebook Flip C100PA

Seth Meyers’ Family History

No, Not a Professional Gynecologist!

It is the First Day of the Month: Back Up Your Genealogy Files

Recent Updates to the Calendar of Genealogy Events

