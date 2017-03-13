Plus Edition Newsletter Has Been Sent

To all Plus Edition subscribers:
(+) Pedigree Collapse
Book Reviews: David Dobson’s Books
Winter Genealogy Cruise is a Success
Announcing the Unlock the Past Holy Land Tour and Genealogy Conference
What to do with Your Genealogy Collection When You Downsize or Die
Selecting an Online File Backup Service
Spring Forward into Daylight Saving Time
A Card Index on Jewish Holocaust Victims is now Online
Danish National Archives Observes the Centennial of the Transfer of the Danish West Indies (U.S. Virgin Islands)
Introducing the Archives World Map
TheGenealogist releases Quarter Session Records and Middlesex Colour Tithe Maps
New Historic Records On FamilySearch: Week of March 6, 2017
New Records Available To Search This Findmypast Friday
It’s a Grave Misunderstanding
Naturalization Index CrowdSourcing Project on the SeekingMichigan.org Web Site
The National Archives (of England and Wales) Fees are Changing
Actress Julie Bowen on Who Do You Think You Are? Sunday on TLC
Immigration and National Security in George Washington’s Day
PaperPort Professional 14
Why You Might Want to Use a Secure, Virtual Credit Card from Privacy.com
Dropbox Transforms Teamwork with New Products and Business Plans
LiteBook – the Impressive $249 to $269 Linux Laptop
Recent Updates to the Calendar of Genealogy Events
