Winter Genealogy Cruise is a Success

Diana and Gary Smith annually organize one of the more interesting genealogy cruises of the year. While a bit smaller than some of the other genealogy cruises, it is noted as being one of the friendliest. The camaraderie amongst the “cruisers” needs to be seen to be appreciated. Luckily, I was one of the genealogists on board and had a chance to talk with most everyone while at sea. This year’s cruise ended last week and the genealogists on board all seemed to be wearing smiles when they departed the Celebrity Silhouette.

This year’s cruise started in Fort Lauderdale and included stops in San Juan, Puerto Rico; Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas; and Phillipsburg, St. Maarten; returning to Ft. Lauderdale 7 days later. Everything seemed to proceed on plan. While at sea, multiple presentations were made by Diana Smith, Gary Smith, Donna Moughty, and myself. Topics included technology, Internet, Ireland, Scandinavia, Britain, census records, family health, organizing, immigration, and land records. In addition, Regina Negrycz and Harry Benson also made presentations about their areas of expertise. For Regina Negrycz, the topic was DNA and, for Harry Benson, the topic was “How to Photograph Tombstones.”

You can learn more about this year’s cruise at http://www.cecruisegroups.com/genealogy-cruise-2014.html. However, I wouldn’t be surprised if that page was soon to be changed to promote next year’s cruise.

Speaking of next year’s cruise, Gary and Diana Smith have already announced they are going to do it again. If you would like to join this fun group of genealogy cruisers, you might want to mark April 15-23, 2018, on your calendar. The 2018 genealogy cruise will be on board the Celebrity Equinox and will sail the Eastern Caribbean. It will be a 7 night cruise with at least 2-1/2 days at sea. (Genealogy presentations usually are made when at sea so as to not conflict with shore expeditions.) Departing from Miami, the Celebrity Equinox will stop in Puerto Rico, St. Maarten, St. Thomas, Dominican Republic, and the Bahamas. It will return to Miami on April 23.

For more information about next year’s genealogy cruise, contact Herb of CruiseEverything at 800-959-7447. Herb can provide you more information and I am sure would also be willing to book your reservation.

Will I see you on board?

Here is a bit of information about this year’s cruise:

