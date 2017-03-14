Ancestry.com Owners Reportedly Weigh 2017 IPO of Genealogy Website

An article in the Bloomberg Markets web site reports that the owners of privately-held Ancestry.com are weighing an initial public offering of the company this year. The company’s owners, which include Permira and Silver Lake, have held talks with banks and are taking formal pitches from potential advisers who want to have a role in the offering, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the information is private.

No final decision has been made and the owners may opt to keep the business for now, the people said.

Ancestry earlier became a public corporation and operated as such for several years. Permira and Spectrum Equity then took company private in 2012.

The company had an enterprise value of about $2.6 billion last year, according to a statement at the time. The assumption is that the new asking price would be for a significantly higher value.

Details may be found at: http://bloom.bg/2mntRmd.

