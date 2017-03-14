Twile Adds New Features for St. Patrick’s Day

The following announcement was written by the folks at Twile:

Doncaster: 14th March 2017

Family history timeline Twile have today released two brand new features to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.

Twile’s infographic, designed to help family historians share their research and engage younger generations, can now be created in the national colours of Ireland. The personalised family infographic is free and available to everyone – whether currently using Twile or not – at https://twile.com/numbers/irish. Visitors can simply import their FamilySearch tree or upload a GEDCOM file to automatically generate their infographic.

Designed for sharing online and with family, Twile’s infographic includes statistics such as the average number of children per family, the most common surnames, the ratio of men to women and the average age of marriage.

Twile have also launched a timeline of Irish History – https://twile.com/timeline/irishhistory. Created in conjunction with the Irish Family History Centre, the timeline shows the story of Ireland through its legal, political and religious events. Twile users can also overlay the Irish History timeline onto their own family history timelines, to see the lives of their Irish ancestors in the context of what was happening in the country around them. Users will be able to see their ancestors’ milestones alongside events such as the Confederate Wars and the Great Famine.

About Twile

Twile is a UK-based interactive timeline of your life, your family and the world around you. The timeline consists of photos and milestones – such as births, marriages, and deaths – that tell the story of your family from your earliest known ancestor right through to today. Family historians can import their family tree from any online genealogy service and then add more recent events from their own life before inviting family members to explore and contribute.

While the Twile website is aimed primarily at family historians, it is also designed to encourage the rest of the family to add their own content, including the younger generations. Twile was the winner of two innovation awards at RootsTech 2016, including People’s Choice. Partnered with Findmypast and FamilySearch Certified, they were also recently announced as one of Creative England’s CE50 companies for 2017.

About the Irish Family History Centre

The Irish Family History Centre are an award-winning history and heritage company based in Dublin, Ireland. Part of the EPIC Ireland experience, which showcases the unique global journey of the Irish people, their experts help research Irish ancestry and introduce an exciting way for visitors to search for Irish ancestors, discover their family story and explore their Irish heritage.